Boni Khalwale stoned, kicked out of Kibra

Former Kakamega senator Boni Khawale was on Thursday morning kicked out of Kibra by residents upon arrival in Laini Saba ward.

In a video posted on Twitter, Khalwale was seen walking away from the rowdy residents as they hauled insults at him.

The rowdy residents can be seen throwing stones at the former Senator.

Some of the residents were shouting "Hapa ni bedroom ya Baba bwana. Hatutaki mchezo" which translates to "This is Baba's bedroom. We don't want games."