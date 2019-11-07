KIBRA BY-ELECTIONS

Boni Khalwale stoned, kicked out of Kibra

Khalwale was seen walking away as residents hauled insults at him.

by TRACY MUTINDA Lifestyle, Entertainment Writer
News
07 November 2019 - 13:33
Former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale after being confronted by ODM supporters at DC grounds./VICTOR IMBOTO
Former Kakamega senator Boni Khawale was on Thursday morning kicked out of Kibra by residents upon arrival in Laini Saba ward.

In a video posted on Twitter, Khalwale was seen walking away from the rowdy  residents as they hauled insults at him.

The rowdy residents can be seen throwing stones at the former Senator.

Some of the residents were shouting "Hapa ni bedroom ya Baba bwana. Hatutaki mchezo" which translates to "This is Baba's bedroom. We don't want games."

Before the fracas started, he had taken to Twitter to announce he was in Kibra.

"Deep inside Kibra. Mambo iko bara bara kabisa!" his tweet read.

Hours after the scuffle, Khalwale spoke to journalists claiming that the election process was going on smoothly and that ODM had become scared thus making bribery claims.

“We have mobilized very well and that is why ODM is scared and making claims of voter bribery,” he said.

Police have ordered Khalwale to leave DC's ground.

Khalwale has been on the front line campaigning for Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga.

Mariga faces ODM's Bernard Okoth and Eliud Owalo of ANC. Twenty-four candidates are on the ballot.

Voters trooped to the polls in a contest considered a dress rehearsal for the 2022 General Election and a test of muscle for both DP William Ruto and ODM party leader Raila Odinga

The winner succeeds Ken Okoth who died in July, triggering the hotly contested by-election.

Former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale after being confronted by ODM supporters at DC grounds./VICTOR IMBOTO
ODM party leader Raila Odinga earlier asked voters in Kibra to protect their votes in the ongoing by election.

"We are in our bedroom and I want to ask our people to protect our bedroom against infiltrators and outsiders," Raila said.

Speaking after casting his vote in Old Kibra Primary on Thursday, Raila asked residents to be peaceful.

