FIGHT FOR INDEPENDENCE, LAND

Mugabe was Africa's superhero but White man’s super-villain

We need maturity to acknowledge that despite his weaknesses, Mugabe was a great hero.

In Summary

• Mugabe was the leader of Zimbabwe, a country that was sharply divided between contradictory interests of Africans on one hand, and the interests of the Whites on the other.

• African heroism and white enmity in Zimbabwe were Siamese twins that could not survive one without the other outside the great political maturity.

by KOIGI WAMWERE Former Subukia MP and Rights Activist
News
15 September 2019 - 06:00

Anybody who has been in jail or detention fighting for his country, democracy, freedom and independence is a hero.

For more than a decade, the White man detained Robert Mugabe as he fought for ...

This article is reserved for The Star registered readers.

Simply register at no cost and sign in below to proceed.

Already registered on The Star? Sign in with the same details here.



Questions or problems? Email [email protected] or call 0711 046 000.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KOIGI WAMWERE Former Subukia MP and Rights Activist
News
15 September 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. What next for former Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe?
    21h ago Africa

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    6h ago Corridors of Power

  3. How dirt, drugs and toxins end up in the milk you drink
    5h ago Big Read

  4. Kenyan-born Mainda appointed to Tennessee cabinet
    19h ago Fact Checker

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos