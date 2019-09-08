Malaria parasites in Kenya can grow drug resistant

Scientists have discovered genetic factors that could enable malaria parasites found in Kenya develop resistance to anti-malaria drugs.

The discovery means if new forms of treatment are not developed, the progress made against malaria may be at risk.

The study was carried out in Kisumu and other regions in 15 African countries. The results were published last week in the Science journal.

“This is crucial information for understanding how resistance to malaria drugs is developing in Africa," said Prof Abdoulaye Djimde of the the Wellcome Sanger Institute.

He said the information will help track the emergence and spread of drug-resistant strains, assisting efforts to eliminate malaria.

It is the first ever study to uncover the genetic features of the malaria parasites, the Plasmodium falciparum, that inhabit different regions of Africa, including the genetic factors that confer resistance to anti-malarial drugs.

The study was carried out by a network of African scientists, called the Plasmodium Diversity Network Africa.

"The worldwide decline in malaria prevalence is now stalling and additional knowledge, new tools, and intervention strategies will be needed for global malaria elimination and eradication," the scientists say in the study.

No resistance to the current artemisinin-based drugs has been reported in Kenya, although some mosquito populations mostly in Western Kenya have developed resistance to the DDT and pyrethrin pesticides used to treat bednets.

Malaria prevalence in Kenya has been falling but last year, the country recorded 10.7 million malaria cases, up from 7.9 million in 2017.

Nationally, the prevalence is about eight per cent but hovers around 27 per cent around Lake Victoria, according the 2015 Kenya Malaria Indicator Survey.