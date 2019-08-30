Insurance cover for Kenyans with infertility unveiled

Has your journey into conceiving been draining you financially?

Well, the listed insurer CIC Group has unveiled a medical benefit that covers persons with fertility challenges.

The benefit which is available to both male and female clients will be applicable for outpatient and maternity benefits.

CIC General Insurance Limited Managing Director Elijah Wachira says the cover will be applicable to a couple who have a history of medically tested fertility challenges.

The cover has also been extended to patients who have a single ovary or a history of previous ovarian surgery and are trying to conceive.

CIC will finance the entire end-to-end process from testing, treatment and post-treatment reviews up to the agreed benefit limit.

“We have launched this product in line with our strategy to introduce innovative products and offer dynamic solutions that address real and tangible needs of our customers. The cover couldn’t have come at a better time,” Wachira said.

“According to a 2018 study by the Kenya Fertility Society, one in every five Kenyan couples have fertility challenges and an estimated 4.2 million Kenyans require interventions to conceive.”

The cover is available to a principal member and spouse aged 35 - 45 years, has a waiting period of 15 months and entails an end to end fertility procedures to be performed at approved facilities across the country as listed in the CIC provider panel.

The launch comes after the recent launch of another benefit dubbed 'CIC Dawa Mlangoni'.

This is a prescription medication delivery service that enables customers to communicate their prescription to CIC through various media including WhatsApp, email or courier and have their medication delivered at their doorsteps.

To ensure speed and accuracy of the process, CIC has invested in an in-house pharmaceutical capacity and partnered with at least three pharmaceutical chains.

It is anticipated that no prescription will take more than two hours from communication to delivery at the customer’s doorstep.

The prescription subscription medication has been successfully delivered to hundreds of customers in various locations including the industrial area prison, conferences, homes and offices.