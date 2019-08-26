World Bank Sh28 billion projects being audited

The government has begun assessing the performance of the Sh28 billion World Bank-funded projects in the country.

The projects are currently ongoing in the 59 selected municipalities across 45 counties.

ACAL consultancy company is conducting the assessment of the projects, which are now at the final stages, on behalf of the Ministry of Transport.

Forty five counties received Sh28 billion grant from the World Bank under the Kenya urban support programme.

The main objective of the programme is to strengthen urban institutions and help create systems to deliver improved infrastructure and services for the public.

Nairobi and Mombasa were exempted as they are seen to be more developed and previously benefited from other World Bank funded projects.

Morrison Ngare, a representative from ACAL, said they are moving across the 45 counties checking the progress of the works based on the score card developed by the ministry.

Ngari said they want to establish if the benefiting counties have adhered to stipulations given to them in implementing these projects.

He stated that they are also evaluating and accessing the projects to ascertain if the particular counties have met the necessary minimum performance conditions.

"We are moving round these counties checking whether the works have started, what is being done on the ground and also if sites for the works are available," Ngari told the press in Bomet on Friday.

Among the conditions set out by the ministry to the counties were to set up municipal boards.

Bomet county chief officer for urban planning and housing Joseph Kebenei said the Sh168 million, which the county received, was being put to good use contrary to reports it has been embezzled.

He said the projects will be completed in the next two months with some set to be finalised in two weeks' time.

Kebenei said the projects, which include laying of cabro works at market stalls, re-carpeting of 1.5 kilometers of roads within the town, expansion of sewer lines and building drainage for storm water, are on course.

"We have assessed the projects and they are going on smoothly. We expect to have some completed in the next two weeks," he said.