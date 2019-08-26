Rains hampers census exercise

Heavy rain that pounded some parts of Kiambu and Murang’a counties hampered the commencement of the census exercise in the regions.

It started raining just an hour before the exercise kicked off, catching enumerators and security agents who were preparing to embark on their duties, off-guard.

Members of the public, who were planning to dash to their homes to be enumerated, were stranded at their work places and Matatu stages.

However, normalcy resumed when the rain subsided after pounding the area for close to two hours.

Also, the census exercise was boosted by the decision by bar and social places owners who heeded the directive by Interior Minister Dr Fred Matiang’i to close down their premises at 5pm.

Revelers who thronged the joints and those who were rushing to quench their thirst were ejected out of the dens,which were later closed down.

In Juja Sub-County, area DCC Charles Muriithi said the exercise kicked off well. He said no ugly incident had so far been reported.

“My security team is on red alert and will face any challenge that might crop up. For now things are working as scheduled,” said Muriithi.

The DCC was speaking at the residence of Juja Mp Francis Waititu Munyua (Wa-Kapee) where enumerators led by Peter Karanja had gone to enumerate the legislator and his family in Gachororo Estate Juja.