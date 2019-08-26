Raila: Tangatanga MPs will be crushed

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga has predicted a humiliating defeat for Deputy President William Ruto and his allies should the Building Bridges Initiative recommend a referendum.

Describing the looming public vote as a tsunami, Raila said Ruto and his Tangatanga brigade will be swept away by the political storm and dumped into the sea.

“I have looked at the sky and seen clouds,” Raila told an ecstatic rally in his Kibera home turf.

“It (the clouds) is a sign that the rains will soon start pounding. There are winds, strong winds moving from East to West and North to South. It will carry all the rubbish of Tangatanga to the sea.”

Tangatanga is a splinter group within the ruling Jubilee party that is campaigning for the DP’s 2022 presidential bid.

The declaration yesterday was the clearest signal that the ODM leader could be preparing for a political duel with the DP who is likely to be his 2022 opponent.

The country’s political bigwigs have all closed ranks and are supporting constitutional changes to enhance among other things inclusivity.

Political leaders including Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (Kanu) have all said they will support the public vote.

It's also suspected that President Kenyatta is clandestinely supporting changes to the Constitution.

Ruto is on record opposing the BBI and a possible referendum, with his allies claiming that Raila was using his newfound friendship with President Kenyatta to scuttle the DP’s chances of ascending to the presidency.

“The Jubilee administration will not be distracted from delivering on our manifesto and His Excellency’s Big Four plan by those engaged in the raging debate on Punguza Mzigo, BBI or 2022,” Ruto said only days after the BBI team concluded receiving views from Kenyans early this month.

The DP asked Jubilee leaders to keep off the referendum debate.

On Sunday, Raila said the BBI team, birthed by the handshake between him and President Kenyatta, was currently compiling its report that will be submitted to them by October.

He explained that the report will be made public and Kenyans given another opportunity to give their views before it is subjected to a referendum.

“The Building Bridges Initiative is already writing its report and it will be made public next month. If they recommend a referendum, we will go for it. Those bringing other initiatives should be ignored,” Raila said.

“If that report comes, we will publish it and Kenyans will give their views before we go to a referendum. I want you Kenyans to remain the way you have. Be firm…The BBI report will have good things that have come from Kenyans themselves, those who know where the shoes are pinching them,” he added.

Raila was addressing a mammoth crown at Kamukunji Grounds where he unveiled individuals who will take part in the ODM party primaries on August 31.

The by-election, caused by the death of Ken Okoth, will be conducted on November 7.

The African Union special envoy also implored Kenyans to ignore Thirdway Alliance Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo Bill that is proposing a raft of changes to the Constitution.

Raila said the Bill currently before the 47 county assemblies is amorphous as it was compiled without the views of Kenyans being taken.

“So those who are bringing other issues of Punguza Mizigo should leave that. We have good things that have come from Kenyans themselves,” he said.

Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang who was among the legislators who accompanied the party to the rally, also criticised Punguza Mizigo, terming it unrealistic.

He said the suggestion that each of the 47 counties should only be represented by two MPs in Parliament is unrealistic. MPs Simba Arati (Dagoretti North) and George Aladwa (Makadara) also accompanied the party boss.