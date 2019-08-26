Pro-betting firm MPs told to keep off 'county matters'

MPs that openly call for the reinstatement of betting firms' licenses have been denounced by some Nairobi MCAs for 'overstepping their mandate'.

The Nairobi assembly's Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives committee on Sunday said counties are entitled to handle betting and licensing matters.

Chairman Charles Thuo told MPs to keep off county matters as every county has a betting and licensing board.

"Our Senators and MPs should be ashamed of themselves and should stop meddling with county duties. They should stick to their national legislation. They have a very big task ahead on the division of revenue," he said.

Last week, a group of parliamentarians led by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala said banning leading betting firms would deny the country much-needed revenue.

He said betting firms were among top contributors to revenue.

Last month, betting giants including SportsPesa and Betin were dealt a blow after Safaricom suspended their pay bills following a government directive.

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura said banning them has directly affected not only the employees but also beneficiaries of their sponsorship, including the disabled and the less fortunate.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino also deplored that leading football clubs that lost sponsorship following the ban are unable to finance their activities

He threatened to, lead protests if the firms aren’t reinstated.

Nairobi county has a gazetted betting and licensing committee.

MCAs' concern is that betting and gaming has caused addiction and ruined many families.

"Many youths are getting addicted to betting and end up wasting a lot of money instead of investing and seeking employment. Addiction is not something we can ignore," Thuo said.

"Our MPs are only interested to put efforts in areas where they can pocket some interest."

The Trade committee has come up with a Betting bill, scheduled to be tabled when the assembly resumes from recess next month.

"We are going to invite the bett, it can be replicated in other counties," Thuo said.

