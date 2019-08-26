Possible deal could unlock revenue — Duale

As county operations are grinding to a halt over their fair share of revenue, National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has hinted at a possible deal to break the logjam.

After months of push and pull over the Division of Revenue Bill, a new bill would allow counties to access 50 per cent of their revenue — a temporary solution.

Speaking in Garissa town on Sunday, Duale said the consensus could be reached as early as Wednesday.

Duale said the mediation committee has requested the NA Budget and Appropriation chair to fast-track the Public Finance Management (Amendment Bill) 2019.

He said if passed by the House, the Bill would then go to the Senate, allow the counties to access 50 per cent of their resources.

Duale said the House might convene a special sitting to approve the Bill so the advisory opinion raised by the Attorney General is addressed.

On Saturday, Council of Governor’s chairman Wycliffe Oparanya also expressed optimism there will light at the end of tunnel next week.

He said governors, senators and MPs will on Wednesday next week meet to end the standoff.

The impasse has ground most of the operations in the counties to a halt after county employees went on strike to protest unpaid July salaries.

