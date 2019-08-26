TEMPORARY SOLUTION

Possible deal could unlock revenue — Duale

County operations almost at a standstill for lack of fair share of revenue; House, Senate at odds

In Summary

• Mediation team requested NA to fast-track the PFM (Amendment Bill) that would allow counties to access 50% of resources. 

• Duale says House might convene a special sitting to approve the Bill to address advisory opinion raised by AG.

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
News
26 August 2019 - 00:00
National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale at a function in Garissa town on Sunday.
BREAKJNG LOGJAM? National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale at a function in Garissa town on Sunday.
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

As county operations are grinding to a halt over their fair share of revenue,  National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has hinted at a possible deal to break the logjam.

After months of push and pull over the Division of Revenue Bill, a new bill would allow counties to access 50 per cent of their revenue — a temporary solution.

Speaking in Garissa town on Sunday, Duale said the consensus could be reached as early as Wednesday.

Duale said the mediation committee has requested the NA Budget and Appropriation chair to fast-track the Public Finance Management (Amendment Bill) 2019. 

He said if passed by the House, the Bill would then go to the Senate, allow the counties to access 50 per cent of their resources. 

Duale said the House might convene a special sitting to approve the Bill so the advisory opinion raised by the Attorney General is addressed. 

On Saturday, Council of Governor’s chairman Wycliffe Oparanya also expressed optimism there will light at the end of tunnel next week. 

He said governors, senators and MPs will on Wednesday next week meet to end the standoff. 

The impasse has ground most of the operations in the counties to a halt after county employees went on strike to protest unpaid July salaries. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

MORE:

Use vital factors of revenue sharing to unlock stalemate

CRA mandated to define the basis of division of revenue and is consulted by Senate.
Opinion
1 month ago

MPs pick mediation team to unlock revenue stalemate

Team should give a report to Supreme Court in two weeks, senators yet to appoint theirs.
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
News
26 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    13h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Tanzania says South Africa impounds Airbus plane
    1d ago Africa

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Streets, apps and brothels: 'Illegal' sex work booming
    3d ago Big Read

Latest Videos