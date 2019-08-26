Tana River wedding halted to facilitate census

Police in Tana River county on Saturday night dispersed a wedding ceremony at Madogo Township in Tana North to allow the census to take place.

County commissioner Oning’oi Ole Sosio said enumerators found most houses unoccupied prompting the census committee to immediately deploy police to find out where everyone was.

Speaking to the press on phone, Sosio said the national exercise merits priority and should be given all the necessary attention since it only takes place after a decade.

He said all the residents went back to their homes and the exercise proceeded well thereafter.

Meanwhile, the county commissioner has appealed to the Gadsan community to desist from boycotting the census.

The administrator was responding to claims made by the vice-chairman of the Gadsan Community Omar Garad that they had no code to represent them.

Garad said in 2009, the community was provided with a code in the census forms but this year, it has been omitted. Consequently, he said, they have opted not to be counted until they are given their own code.

Sosio promised that their interests will be considered under the ‘others’ section in the enumeration form.

