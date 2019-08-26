Outa wants Sh3billion port to boost wealth

• Outa said the port should not be a museum but rather an opportunity to grow economically. Residents should make use of this port and do business.
Kisumu Senator Fred Outa has praised efforts to revive Lake Victoria transport and urged locals to make good use of the rehabilitated port for income generation.
The port is being upgraded at Sh3 billion as the government seeks to restore the once vibrant East Africa hub.
He said residents must take up economic activities that will boost their incomes and improve their living standards.
Outa, who visited the port to see the work progress on Sunday, said the renovation is meant to allow larger vessels to the port.
Kisumu port is one of the biggest projects initiated in Western Kenya after the handshake.
It is anticipated that the port will create more than 10,000 jobs directly and indirectly. He expressed satisfaction with the workmanship. "The kind of work that has been done at the port is marvellous," he said.
The senator said the commissioning the port will greatly improve business activities and economic growth in East Africa Community.
He commended President Uhuru Kenyatta and African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development Raila Odinga for spearheading the project.
“Revival of the port will boost lake transport and improve maritime activity on Lake Victoria. The handshake initiative has started to bore fruits for Nyanza residents and Kenyans by extension,” Outa said.
He added, “ This is a milestone for the people of Nyanza. To those who were against the handshake can see the miracle at the port."
He stated that the port will play a crucial role in addressing unemployment in the area once it is operational. He added that locals should be considered during job recruitment.