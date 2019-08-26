Outa wants Sh3billion port to boost wealth

Kisumu Senator Fred Outa has praised efforts to revive Lake Victoria transport and urged locals to make good use of the rehabilitated port for income generation.

The port is being upgraded at Sh3 billion as the government seeks to restore the once vibrant East Africa hub.

He said residents must take up economic activities that will boost their incomes and improve their living standards.

Outa, who visited the port to see the work progress on Sunday, said the renovation is meant to allow larger vessels to the port.

Kisumu port is one of the biggest projects initiated in Western Kenya after the handshake.

It is anticipated that the port will create more than 10,000 jobs directly and indirectly. He expressed satisfaction with the workmanship. "The kind of work that has been done at the port is marvellous," he said.