TREAT IT LIKE HIV-ADS

Make costly cancer treatments free — women

NHIF should reduce contributions, all counties should set up screening centres at ward levels

In Summary

• Kikuyu women's guild chairperson says NHIF should cater for all cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy and reduce all monthly contributions.

• She says the same resources devoted to HIV-Aids should be devoted to cancer research, treatment and education .

by KNA
News
26 August 2019 - 00:00
A patient undergoes radiotherapy.
A patient undergoes radiotherapy.
Image: COURTESY

A women's group sayst he National Hospital Insurance fund could cater for all chemotherapy and radiotherapy for cancer and reduced monthly contributions for everyone.

The Kikuyu Council of Elders women guild chairperson Lucy Kibui said on Friday in Nakuru that cancer treatment is too expensive for most people and therefore policies had to be changed to cater for them.

She said the government should train more medics in cancer care and invest more in research and treatment.

 

Kibui said though the national government had made significant strides in equipping hospitals with cancer screening and facilities, some health care centres lack qualified personnel.

County governments should come up with statutes to ensure cancer screening centres are established at ward levels countrywide, she said.

Kenyans need to change their attitude towards cancer by going for regular voluntary screening, she said.

Cancern should receive similar prevention and awareness measures extended to HIV-Aids, the chairperson said.

Counties should set aside budgetary allocations for research, treatment and awareness programmes, she said.

(Edited by V. Graham)

