Machakos PRO kidnapped

Machakos County Government’s communication officer and ex-Milele FM presenter Geoffrey Kwatemba has allegedly been kidnapped.

Kwatemba is said to have been abducted in Nairobi with his abductors asking for ransom.

Machakos Communications Director Mutinda Mwanzia says they are shocked by the alleged abduction hoping that Kwatemba is safe.

Mwanzia added that Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua is monitoring the matter and will update on the unfortunate incident.

"As a team, we are praying for Kwatemba and his family and hope that his abductors release him soonest," said Mwanzia.

Mwanzia on Sunday told the Star on the phone that they were looking for Kwatemba's family members' contacts so as to verify the claims.

He says it is not known whether the alleged abduction has been reported to any police station.