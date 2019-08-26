Kakamega to spend Sh1bn on water projects, says Oparanya

Kakamega will spend Sh1 billion to provide water to residents in the next two years, Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has said.

He said his administration has set aside Sh400 million this financial year for water services.

He spoke on Friday when he launched the Sh70 million Misango Hills water project in Khwisero market. The project is a joint venture by the county government and the Kenya Red Cross. The project will serve 50,000 residents.

The governor said his administration will spend another Sh10 million to connect all homes adjacent to the main supply line.

“This is a very important project because it is going to change the lives of Khwisero residents. We want to ensure that we raise water coverage in the county from the current 44 per cent to more than 85 per cent by 2022,” he said.

Each of the 12 subcounties, Oparanya said, will have a water project.

“We will not, however, supply you water for free. You will have to pay something small to enable the water company to maintain the project,” he said.

A similar project is ongoing at Lumino area in Likuyani sub-county.

Kenya Red Cross secretary general Abbas Gullet said the sociieity has so far supported water projects in Tharaka Nithi, Makueni, Kilifi and Kakamega in the last financial year.

“At this age in this world, access to water is not even a luxury but a basic human right. My desire is to see women, churches mosques and all institutions get water,” he said.

Gullet said that it was the responsibility of the leadership to ensure that available resources are harnessed to benefit the people.

He said that the society had also built 5, 600 houses for the displaced across the country.