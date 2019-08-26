DEATH

Girl dies of cold after getting lost

The report concluded that she died of hypothermia after spending the night in the cold.

In Summary

by Robert Githu KNA
News
26 August 2019 - 00:00
Crime scene
VICTIM OF CIRCUMSTANCE: Crime scene
Image: THE STAR

A seven-year-old missing girl whose body was on Friday recovered in a forest in Loosuk area in Samburu west Sub County, died of hypothermia, a postmortem report has revealed.

Samburu West Sub County Commander of police Alex Rotich told KNA that the girl went missing on Thursday afternoon after she went into the forest in the company of her sister in search of wild fruits.

“Her sister made it back home and told the parents that they parted ways in the forest and efforts to look for her were fruitless. Her lifeless body was later found on Friday,” said the Sub County Commander of police.

The postmortem report indicated that the body had some bruises but there was no internal injuries.

The report further stated that the deceased had central cyanosis, which is a bluish discoloration of the skin.

