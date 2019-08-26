Form 4s given fake birth certificates to be re-registered

North Imenti DCI boss James Githinji has assured KCSE candidates hit by the wave of birth certificate forgery that they will get registered.

He said they will ensure several victims of fake birth certificate serials must get justice and they will sit for their exams.

Ongoing investigations into the printing and issuance of fake certificates started three weeks ago.

"We appeal to anyone who fell victim or doubts the authenticity of the document to report to the Registrar of Persons civil department, chiefs, police or go to the Huduma Centre. Three people are facing several charges in Meru law courts over the syndicate,” Githinji said.

He said the most affected places are Mutuati and Kianjai in Nyambene and Meru Municipality in Imenti.

He asked parents to volunteer information that would lead to the recovery of printing machines and other relevant gadgets used by culprits.

On July 30, Joyce Kanana Mwiliungia AKA Risper Nkatha, and Godfrey Mutuma M’Nairobi were charged with forging birth certificates, conspiracy to defraud unsuspecting parents and impersonation.

The two pleaded not guilty before Meru senior resident magistrate Evans Mbicha.

The court heard the two on diverse dates between June 23, 2016, and July 15 at an unknown place unlawfully made birth certificates purporting them to be genuine and issued by the Meru Central district or assistant registrar.

Mutuma, 36, a farmer born in Tigania West, and Kanana, were jointly charged with conspiring to commit a felony.

Kanana, also 36 and a teacher who hails from Igembe North, was also charged that last November at Maua township in Igembe South, she falsely presented herself to be a person employed the office of births and deaths in Meru and issued two fake birth certificates to Elizabeth Kendi Maruru.

The complainant told investigators the two conned her of Sh6,000 to produce the documents for her three children aged 13, seven and three.

She said Kanana charged Sh2,000 for each birth certificate.

Maruru had also sought the certificates for her sister’s children.

The complainant only knew they were fake when she lost one copy and went to Huduma Centre for a replacement.

Officers at the Huduma Centre declined her request and told her to visit the Meru town district registrar’s offices.

Many residents have been forced to camp at the birth certificate registry to get the document while others have accused the officers of demanding money from applicants.

Edited by R.Wamochie