Eldoret bypass falls behind schedule

Issuance of notices to all property owners affected by the Eldoret town bypass, who have been compensated, should be expedited to free land to enable the contractor work.

In a report presented during a site visit of the flagship project by members of the County Development Implementation and Coordination Committee (CDICC), the project resident engineer Joseph Gichuru said the contractor was constrained with most machinery lying idle.

Out of the 32 kilometres the Eldoret town road bypass project, the contractor is only in possession of 2.8 kilometres to work on.

Gichuru said delays in payment of compensation awards for affected properties and project affected people was one issue that affected the progress of the project.

The project is at only 17 per cent completion, and with 60 per cent time frame elapsed, it will take a miracle for the bypass to be completed by August 2020 as planned, said Gichuru.

The bypass starts at Cheplaskei centre along the Eldoret – Nakuru highway and terminates at Leseru, the junction of Eldoret-Kitale road and Eldoret – Webuye highway.

It is jointly funded by the African Development Bank and the Government of Kenya at a cost of Sh5.079 billion. The work is being undertaken by China Wu Yi Construction Company.

So far only Sh413 million has been paid for 182 properties out of 1025 properties affected by the project.

The Kenya National Highways Authority, KeNHA has released Sh671 million to the National Lands Commission to pay 253 PAPs.