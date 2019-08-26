Editorial: Closing bars for census a bad and costly idea

In Summary

• Closing all bars and restaurants to keep men at home for the census was senseless. Economy lost more than it gained.

• The numbers of man-hours lost and billions of shillings sacrificed only made sense to Interior ministry bureaucrats who could drink good whiskey at home. 

by STAR EDITOR Editorial
News
26 August 2019 - 05:00
The 2009 census report that was launched at the KICC in Nairobi. /FILE
The 2009 census report that was launched at the KICC in Nairobi. /FILE

Census information plays a key role in planning the economic, social and political life of a nation for the next decade.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics rolled out a robust and sustained media campaign.

And to ensure, in the opinion of Interior ministry bureaucrats, that men would be at home on census weekend, all bars and restaurants were ordered closed.

 

On the face of it, a harmless decision conceived with a good motive.

But it has adverse consequences that should have been first considered and debated thoroughly.

The numbers of man-hours lost and the billions sacrificed on account of an exercise scheduled for an entire week makes no financial sense.

And to make the decision even more senseless and damaging, large swathes of the country were not visited by the enumerators. Clerks do not work beyond midnight. 

The logical decision would have been to close bars and restaurants between 6pm and midnight. 

Business should have been allowed to continue because Kenya espouses the merits of a  24-hour economy.

Kenyans have been counted in the past without businesses grinding to a halt as they were on Saturday and Sunday nights.

 

We take the considered view that the economy lost more than it gained by the business closures. 

More:

State must conduct credible census, let everyone be counted

Last census was marred by data manipulation and glaring errors.
Opinion
2 days ago

Oguna: Do not politicise census

Census is to help government plan.
News
18 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR EDITOR Editorial
News
26 August 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    19h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Tanzania says South Africa impounds Airbus plane
    1d ago Africa

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Streets, apps and brothels: 'Illegal' sex work booming
    4d ago Big Read

Latest Videos