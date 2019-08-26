Don't tax religious leaders, bishop urges Uhuru

Newly-consecrated Bishop Morris Mutua has called on President Uhuru to shield the religious leaders from exorbitant taxes saying churches are breaking under the tax burden.

Bishop Mutua said all faithful in the country must be allowed to practice their various religions peacefully without any prejudice or hinderances.

“Above all, let him give us the freedom to preach,” said Bishop Mutua.

The Endtime Gospel Evangelism cleric was consecrated by the Redeemed Gospel Church in a colourful ceremony at his church in Chaani, Mombasa on Saturday.

Makueni county’s Bishop Japheth Munyao presided over the consecration ceremony.

Mutua said the religious leaders are being taxed heavily for preaching the gospel.

He said while preaching, religious leaders play a significant role in shaping the morals of the society thus helping maintain peace in the country.

“This is one way of reducing crime in the country because when we preach to the criminals and other people, we may turn them and in the process help tem reform.

“I urge President Uhuru to declare that we be allowed to preach freely,” said the new bishop.

He said freedom of worship is a key right that Kenyans enjoy but it is being curtailed by government agencies that are only after money.

The Bishop called on Kenyans to maintain peace during the census exercise throughout the week.

“Census is a key element of government planning for the future,” he said.