Corridors of Power

Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka yesterday caused a social media buzz with his video declaration that if he is elected Kisii governor in 2022, he will ensure that all the money, save for a modest 10 per cent, is made available for development projects. Social media users questioned the MP's intentions when he said he was ready to pocket the 'friendlier' 10 per cent but ensure the rest of the money is spent for the intended purpose. The MP did not shy away from defending his video, claiming it was deserving to take something small for facilitation rather than to drain everything. Perhaps this is the bitter truth Kenyans want to hear.

A senior official working for a top Jubilee leader is under siege. Why? The man seconded to the Big Office from another government institution has reportedly been given an ultimatum by the employer to return to his previous workstation or cease being employed. Sources said that for a few weeks now, the man has been unhappy. He is said to have huge loans to settle and forfeiting his employment will deal him a staggering blow. Quitting will also lower his stature. The man is faced with difficult choices.

Just why has Education CS George Magoha gone silent on university reforms? Ironically, the CS, when appearing before the parliamentary Committee on Education, termed a plan to merge some institutions as a creation of the media. However, he himself is on the record saying that it made no economic sense to have universities a stone's throw away from each other. A directive by Magoha to the Commission for University Education to conduct an evaluation and prepare a report on university reforms is also clouded with uncertainty. Corridors has learnt that the commission has yet to present the report, despite the expiry of the 90 days it was given to prepare the document.

A senior member of the breakaway faction of the SDA Church in Nairobi has accused the church leadership of working with state spies to conduct surveillance on the rebel group opposed to the current management. For instance, the official says it's mind-boggling that his phone conversation with a colleague made its way to opponents minutes after the discussion. Also, a pastor who was sacked from the SDA Church Central Kenya Conference also claimed his private conversation with another pastor while en route from an overseas trip was monitored and taped by some operatives, leading to his dismissal. Questions are now being asked about whether the state spy agency is being used for private surveillance relating to religious factionsn when more pressing matters are affecting the country.

