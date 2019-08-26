Bitter rivals Duale, Korane call a truce

After months of political bickering, National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale and Garissa Governor Ali Korane promised on Sunday they would work together for development.

They claimed to have put aside their differences in a meeting presided over Abduwak clan elder Sultan Dekow Maalim.

It was widely snubbed by MPs and MCAs.

Clan elders from various clan sub-sections were also invited with hundreds of people jamming the hall at the sultan’s residence.

Journalists were not allowed, as the meeting was said to be purely a clan reconciliation process.

Attendees who spoke to the Star in confidence said the two leaders promised a ceasefire, though they raised critical issues of disagreement.

Korane is said to have resolved to unite with Duale 'for the sake of peace, unity and development of Garissa residents'.

He said they have dragged each other's names through the mud and made all manner of accusations but said all of that is now behind them.

“All manner of issues has been said but today I appreciate the work done by local elders because bad politics have divided us so much. All our differences are now history,” the governor was quoted as saying.

Sources who attended the meeting said Duale raised issues that he said were not resolved.

“He took issue with a section of elders and MCAs who have been attacking his character and damaging his reputation,” the source said.

Duale has been accused of meddling in the affairs of other counties.

“I had requested this meeting so that we resolve all those issues we had and for those who injured my character and reputation to apologise but that has not happened,” Duale said.

Duale has on several occasions, especially in public meetings, accused Korane of overseeing an administration riddled with corruption.

He also accused Korane of not involving him n the day-to-day running of county affairs, although he played a pivotal role in Koranes 2017 victory.

Korane has accused Duale of making it difficult for him to govern. He said Duale has portrayed his administration in a negative light and setting the public against his administration.

Both men come from the Abduwak clan, one of the three main clans in Garissa. Both ran for the then-Dujis MP (now Garissa Township MP) seat. Duale won.

Former Army General Mohamud Mohamed led the deal between the two leaders who hail from the same sub-clan. They were both elected on Jubilee tickets.

