3 minors killed in Marsabit attack, six injured

26 August 2019 - 00:00
At least three people were killed on Sunday when raiders armed with rifles struck Forole in Marsabit North subcounty. 

The trio killed were children aged 13 and below.  

Marsabit county police commander Steve Oloo said the attackers believed to be from a neighbouring country, also left six others with serious gunshot wounds. 

Preliminary investigations indicated that the attackers made away with an unknown number of goats and sheep. 

Oloo said a contingent of security officers has been deployed to track down the criminals and that the security apparatus has been put on high alert following the incident.

