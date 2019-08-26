'EAT MORE FISH' CAMPAIGN

15 counties to get modern fishing gear, says PS

State aims at improving fish farming to create jobs, improve sector

In Summary

• Citizens urged to embrace a fish-eating culture for health benefits. 

• Meru has two factories which can start fish canning to be put in the Strategic Food Reserve. 

by DENNIS DIBONDO
News
26 August 2019 - 00:00
Fisheries PS Micheni Ntiba at a 'Eat More Fish' campaign in Meru
JOB CREATION: Fisheries PS Micheni Ntiba at a 'Eat More Fish' campaign in Meru
Image: Dennis Dibondo

The national government plans to provide modern fishing equipment to 15 counties in an aim to improve aquaculture, PS Fisheries Micheni Ntiba has said.

He said aquaculture helps create jobs and leads to industrialisation.

Ntiba said the 15 counties will set an example to other counties that aim to venture into fish farming. Meru, he said, which is among them, has great potential as it already has a fish processing plant in Kanyakine. 

 

“Those keeping fish should aim at commercialisation. The government is launching a programme to help them even export to other countries,” he said.

Those who have adequate funds can purchase ships and venture into deep-sea fishing, the PS said.

Ntiba urged Kenyans to eat fish to create a market for local production. 

“During the census, maybe the country population will be at 6o million which is not a big market for our wish," he said. 

He spoke in Meru town during an 'Eat Fish' campaign where he met fish farmers.

He said the head of a fish contains Omega 3 which is very nutritious and healthy.

 

Meru has two factories that can start fish canning which will be put in the Strategic Food Reserve, Ntiba said.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

MORE:

Traditional gear suicide in deep ocean — fishermen

They want the state to buy them modern gear that can withstand strong current.
Counties
1 month ago

Malindi fishermen receive free fishing gear

Been using old nets banned by govt, could not afford recommended ones.
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by DENNIS DIBONDO
News
26 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    13h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Tanzania says South Africa impounds Airbus plane
    1d ago Africa

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Streets, apps and brothels: 'Illegal' sex work booming
    3d ago Big Read

Latest Videos