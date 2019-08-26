15 counties to get modern fishing gear, says PS

The national government plans to provide modern fishing equipment to 15 counties in an aim to improve aquaculture, PS Fisheries Micheni Ntiba has said.

He said aquaculture helps create jobs and leads to industrialisation.

Ntiba said the 15 counties will set an example to other counties that aim to venture into fish farming. Meru, he said, which is among them, has great potential as it already has a fish processing plant in Kanyakine.

“Those keeping fish should aim at commercialisation. The government is launching a programme to help them even export to other countries,” he said.

Those who have adequate funds can purchase ships and venture into deep-sea fishing, the PS said.

Ntiba urged Kenyans to eat fish to create a market for local production.

“During the census, maybe the country population will be at 6o million which is not a big market for our wish," he said.

He spoke in Meru town during an 'Eat Fish' campaign where he met fish farmers.

He said the head of a fish contains Omega 3 which is very nutritious and healthy.

Meru has two factories that can start fish canning which will be put in the Strategic Food Reserve, Ntiba said.

