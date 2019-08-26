1,000 cops posted to guard Mandera census teams

More than 1,000 police officers have been deployed in Mandera to intensify security during the census exercise.

The region is prone to al Shabaab attacks. During a media briefing on Friday, county commissioner Onesmus Kyatha said the government would leave nothing to chance in its efforts to ensure the exercise becomes a success.

He said security would be provided across the border county, with an emphasis placed on towns neighbouring Somalia. Kyatha urged residents to cooperate with Kenya National Bureau of Statistics’ officials.