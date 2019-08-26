RESIDENTS TOLD TO COOPERATE

1,000 cops posted to guard Mandera census teams

The region is prone to al Shabaab attacks

In Summary

• The government will leave nothing to chance in its efforts to ensure the exercise becomes a success

• Cops to focus on towns neighbouring Somalia

by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
26 August 2019 - 00:00
The 2009 census report that was launched at the KICC in Nairobi. /FILE
The 2009 census report that was launched at the KICC in Nairobi. /FILE

More than 1,000 police officers have been deployed in Mandera to intensify security during the census exercise.

 

The region is prone to al Shabaab attacks. During a media briefing on Friday, county commissioner Onesmus Kyatha said the government would leave nothing to chance in its efforts to ensure the exercise becomes a success.

He said security would be provided across the border county, with an emphasis placed on towns neighbouring Somalia. Kyatha urged residents to cooperate with Kenya National Bureau of Statistics’ officials.

MORE:

The politics of census: Why does it matter?

Arithmetic of ethnic numbers, scramble for resources trigger census frenzy hours to the count.
Siasa
1 day ago

Purpose of census should be success not exclusion

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics is engaged in a national census campaign
Siasa
1 day ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
26 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    13h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Tanzania says South Africa impounds Airbus plane
    1d ago Africa

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Streets, apps and brothels: 'Illegal' sex work booming
    3d ago Big Read

Latest Videos