Westgate thief wanted to please lover

A man says that pressure from his lover and desire to make her happy made him to steal items from the Westgate Mall.

Collins Ndeva shocked court attendants with his remarks to the extent that the magistrate postponed his sentencing.

He told the court that he entered the Westgate Mall on August 21 carrying a black bag which he used to conceal seven pieces of LED ceiling lights, 10 round headed screw and one screw driver and a tester.

"Yes I took the said items, the ceiling lights cost at Sh3,000 each at the mall but I was going to sell them at Sh300 each, " he told court.

Collins said that he was not really married to his fiancé but they were doing well despite staying in different houses.

"I am 22 years old, I don't have a child but we stay in different houses, " he added.

He said that he learnt how to operate ceiling lights from a friend and he was perfect and added that he stole because he had no options since he was fired from a company he was working.

"I am jobless, I was fired where I was working and you see I had to look ways of surviving, I blame the CCTV for these issues," he added.

He said that he had no issues if the items are taken back to the owner.

The magistrate ordered a probation report to be filed in court within two weeks before his sentencing.