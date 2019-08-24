Uhuru hits out at betting firm owners, tells them to pay taxes

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told gaming companies to adhere to the existing laws as they operate their businesses.

"Uhuru in the capacity of Caesar, will continue to say that so long as people continue to gamble, Caesar must get his share," Uhuru said.

He added that "there is no reason for a few individuals to benefit from gaming companies who are claiming to sponsor athletes and sportsmen".

" Kwa nini iingie kwa mifuko ya watu watano? (Why should it go to the pockets of a bunch of five people?)" he added.

He spoke on Saturday after attending Citam's 60th anniversary celebrations at the church's Karen sanctuary.

The President also added that Kenyans should take the advantage of the country's diversity as a strength and not weakness.

He handed the church Sh2 million and Deputy President William Ruto gave out Sh1 million.

He also asked Kenyans to ensure that they are counted during the census so that the government can use accurate data in carrying out its development projects.

Other attendees included Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Woman Representative Esther Passaris and Public Service CS Margaret Kobia.