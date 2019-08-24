Turkana urged to ditch pastoralism for small scale farming

Turkana residents have been urged to diversify their means of livehood by practising small-scale farming.

Turkana Deputy Governor Peter Lothethiro said those who have started farming have received Sh11 million from World Bank.

Lothethiro said residents of Katilu in Turkana South are slowly moving from overreliance on livestock keeping to sustainable crop farming to end hunger and starvation in the county.

Turkana Agriculture executive Christopher Aletia said pastoralists are looking other survival ways by forming up groups as poultry farmers and honey producers sorghum and cowpeas intercrop farmers for a food secure in the region.

“We are encouraging our people to practice small scale farming in the region as a way of mitigating hunger when we experience drought. Groups being formed for farming are guided by County staff to write the proposal so that donors chip in support,” he said.

Joseph Lokalale, county project coordinator for the National Agricultural Rural and Inclusive Growth Project said the projects are funded by World Bank and implemented by the Turkana government.

Lokalale said despite the challenges that have faced the project, they have achieved their objectives whereby the communities are mobilized and developed the micro-project proposal.

“We have now reached the process of funding. We are distributing the initial Sh11 million to promote value chain of sorghum, cowpeas, honey producers and poultry farmers to generate wealth in the community,” he said.

He said the impact has to be felt in terms of reducing poverty and hunger. The project will enhance food security at the household level and enrich the youth, who are the strong component of the project.