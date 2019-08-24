Sh1 billion plan to cut price of semen

The government has set aside Sh1 billion to introduce a new Artificial Insemination technology to help bring down the cost of semen.

David Kios, the managing director of Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre said currently, it costs a farmer between Sh4,000 to Sh6,000 to get one straw of sexed semen.

He was speaking during a media briefing at the centre headquarters in Lower Kabete.

“The price can go to a high of Sh10,000 and this is out of reach for many farmers. But with the establishment of a sexed technology in the country, we can be able to bring the the cost down to about Sh3,000,” Kios said.

The conventional method of AI costs Sh700 to Sh1,000 for one straw of semen.

The Sh1 billion will be used to establish the sexed artificial insemination technology which will ensure farmers have a higher chance of getting a heifer than a bull.

Geoffrey Kamau, the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre board chairman, said the technology will be producing Artificial Insemination semen with 95-99 per cent female probability.

He explained that the current insemination available in the country has a 50 to 50 chance of producing male or female calves but the sexed semen will mean that out of 100 calves, 99 will be female and one will be male.

“This technology will enable them give high quality heifers to the dairy farmer which will go a long way in improving milk production,” he said.