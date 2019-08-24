Ruto tours Mudavadi backyard for harambee

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday toured the backyard of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, who has also declared his interest in the 2022 presidential race.

Ruto later toured Nandi Constituency in a packed day.

In Vihiga's Luanda Sub-county, Ruto attended a fundsdrive for women at Mumboha stadium.

“Here in Vihiga County I have been in Hamisi, Emuhaya,Vihiga and we have done a number of fund drives to support our women there. It's only here in Luanda I have not been. My network was not okay but now I promise my network has been installed and is okay,” said Ruto.

Ruto said all people deserve development in their areas despite their political affiliation.

“Either you are in Jubilee or ODM or ANC you pay tax to Jubilee administration. Therefore, it’s your right to have development where you are, and this is why we are ensuring that development reaches common mwananchi,” said Ruto.

He said all politicians should to join hands with Jubilee administration for development regardless of their political affiliations.

“The unity among the leaders will help this country to achieve a lot for the ordinary Kenyans,” added DP.

ON HEALTH MATTERS

The DP said central government is working with the county government of Vihiga to install CT scan at Mbale Referral Hospital.

“We want people of Vihiga to have their medical facilities here in the county. This will enable you people to access quick and good medical services without travelling to Kisumu, Kakamea or Eldoret that is a bit expensive,” said Ruto.

He urged all the youth who have completed form four to join technical colleges.

He also said the government will give loans and bursaries for the youth.

Ruto urged the youth to shun backwards politics of fighting. He said those who still believe in such politics should not be given chances to run this nation’s affairs.

“Plan for your life properly and all plans starts with papers and skills so that you won’t say the government is sidelining,” added Ruto.

Ruto said the counties should invest much in agribusiness to create job opportunities for youths within their counties.

“If we invest heavily on agribusiness we increase our food production. We will also increase cash crop production that we can sale to foreign markets,” he added.

He asked people to provide relevant information on census that may help the government on development issues.

He said for any development agendas to take place will depend on data provided.

“For the government to plan on health Education Water and all other crucial issues your data will lead us there,” said Ruto.

Ruto told the local administrators to ensure proper data is collected from all parts of the country that will help at large in planning for the next ten years.

Ruto urged the residents of Luanda to come out in large numbers to support his presidential bid.

“There is no where written that we can’t walk together work with me in this journey,” he said.

Ruto said tribal and hatred politics should not be given space in this country again.

“Now if you look well between me and the other contesters it’s like am near there so please support me,” said Ruto.

Ruto was in a company of former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga, Bumula MP, Mabonga, Charles Gimose Hamisi, Minority Whip Ben Wasiali, former senator Bonny Khalwale, and soyi MP Caleb Kostanyi.

In Nandi, the DP warned leaders against frequent squabbles.

He told them that the electorate were getting tired because of their disunity and failing to address address development as a team.

The DP, who spoke in Chemundu Grounds of Chesumei Constituency of Nandi county, said he was equally unhappy with the infighting among leaders.

He spoke when he presided over official opening of a NG- CDF offices for Chesumei constituency.