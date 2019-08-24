Man accused of raping girls after job offers

A man alleged to have lured desperate women with job offers before raping them will be charged with rape.

Johnson Amakhobe Omukhweso is accused of raping two women aged 19 and 23 between January 25 and February 28 at the Greenspan Mall field in Nairobi.

He did not plead to the charges since there is a similar case before another court which needs to be checked.

Police said he met both the women on different occasions introduced himself to the victims as the owner of a cloth line shop situated at Greenspan Mall and that he needed more people to work with him starting from 5:30am.

On the stated dates, Omukhweso called the victims at about 4am to meet him at the stage as he would take them to his shop by use of motorbike since going by main road using matatu would cost them much time.

The woman obliged but once on the open field not far from the mall, the accused diverted the motorbikes, and forced them to undress before forcefully raping them.

One of the ladies was forced to undress at gunpoint. He then ordered her to sit and wait for him as he disappeared.

The prosecution said February 5, he raped another lady using the same tricks while threatening to stab her with a knife if she raised alarm.

He was arrested and brought to court where he denied accusations claiming that he had been charged in the month of March with same rape charge.

Omukhweso pleaded with the court for lenient bond terms saying he was innocent and had been farmed.

Senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji released him on bond of Sh200,000 and ordered that the rape file charge, which is another court, be brought before him to verify if it is the same complainants before he pleads.

The case will be mentioned after two weeks.