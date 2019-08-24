RETURN-TO-WORK FORMULA

Kitui workers back at work but not nurses

Nurses reject accord and stay on strike

• The workers signed a return to work agreement with Ngilu and resumed work on Friday.

• Ngilu’s government agreed to pay them salaries inside the next 14 days.

by MUSEMBI NZENGU
24 August 2019 - 06:00
Kitui Union of Civil Servants secretary Benjamin Munyalo, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Deputy Governor Wathe Nzau and tsecretary of the Kitui County Government Workers Union branch Daisy Muli at the meeting where they inked the deal.
STRIKE SUSPENDED: Kitui Union of Civil Servants secretary Benjamin Munyalo, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Deputy Governor Wathe Nzau and tsecretary of the Kitui County  Government Workers Union branch Daisy Muli at the meeting where they inked the deal.
Image: MUSEMBI NZENGU

Striking nurses in Kitui have defied the umbrella workers' union and rejected a return-to-work formula agreed on Friday with Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

The nurses had joined a week-long boycott by workers of the county government on Tuesday. Their leaders were called for a meeting with Ngilu on Thursday but walked out.

Other workers agreed to return to work.

 

Ngilu said she would consider hiring qualified medical staff on locum.

The secretary of the Kitui County Union of Kenya Civil Servants Benjamin Munyalo led officials of other unions in signing the return-to-work agreement with  Ngilu at her boardroom on Thursday evening.

Workers said they would immediately suspend their industrial action.

The agreement was also signed by the secretary of the Kitui Kenya County Government Workers Union branch Daisy Muli and the union's Eastern region national executive committee member Virginia Kalwe.

The Kitui government will pay two months salary for July and August in 14 days from the date of the agreement. Failure to honour the agreement will result in resumed industrial action.

The accord said there would be no reprisal against strikers, including the defiant nurses.

As the workers resumed work on Friday, it was established that the county could have lost more than Sh70 million in uncollected revenue. Daily revenue is usually Sh1 million to Sh. 1.2 million.

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
24 August 2019 - 06:00

