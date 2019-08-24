Kenya seed dispels fears of shortage

The Kenya Seed company has dispelled fears of a possible seed shortage for the next planting season.

Maize farmers in the North Rift had feared that the seed firm might fall short of its annual harvest targets because of the recent drought.

“A failure to plant the maize at the right time will have a negative impact on the produce. We fear that we might have seed shortage as a result of this,” said the Trans Nzoia chairman of the Kenya National farmers Federation William Kimosong’.

Kenya Seed managing director Azariah Soi said there is no cause for alarm since the crop propagated by the company and its contracted farmers is doing well.

“We are very optimistic of having bumper harvests at the end of the season since we have examined all our crops and we have no reason to express skepticism,” Soi said.

The managing director noted there is a need for the country to develop a land use management policy that will safeguard large seed production farms from land sub-division.

“I call on the ministry of Agriculture to work hand in hand with the county government of Trans Nzoia to develop a land use management policy to protect land meant for seed production,” he said.

Soi further said the introduction of sugarcane growing within the country’s food basket also poses a new threat to both seed and commercial maize production since the two crops have common pests and diseases.

“The introduction of sugarcane in Trans Nzoia affects our efforts in containing the Maize lethal Necrosis disease which has been a challenge to our yields for both seed and commercial maize,” he said.

Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba has been leading efforts to outlaw sugarcane in the region saying it will reduce maize yield and in turn pose a threat to the country’s food security efforts.

“We have written to the Ministry of Agriculture requesting that the growth of sugarcane in this county is prohibited. We also plan to introduce legislation towards banning the crop,” said Governor Khaemba.