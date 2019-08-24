Isiolo to build academy for people living with disabilities

Isiolo county government will set up an academy for residents living with disability to get specialised attention on medication and rehabilitation, Governor Mohammed Kuti has said.

Kuti added that the academy will include a fully equipped hospital with state of the art physiotherapy and rehabilitation facilities that will help persons living with disability lead a comfortable life.

Speaking on Thursday at Soames Hotel in the outskirts of Nanyuki town when he launched runner up preparations for the 8th edition of Desert Wheel race, Kuti said his administration was keen on making Isiolo a benchmarking county for persons living with disability. The academy will be part of the Isiolo County Referral Hospital.

Kuti's administration will set aside Sh24 million each year to assist PLD, women and youth to access and start businesses, the governor said.

“Matters to do with the disabled have been given very higher consideration in my county and we have passed the Women, Youth and Persons Living With Disability Act that has created the fund."

Desert Wheel race Executive Director Harun Hassan said the annual race was about bringing out sporting uniqueness for PLD where participants race in wheelchairs. This year’s race will be held on October 12 in Isiolo.

Hassan added that the race helps raise awareness on the plight of persons living with disability who are often overlooked, especially on psychosocial assistance they require to cope with their condition.

“Currently there are more than 2 million Kenyans in need of wheelchairs and can’t afford them due to high cost. With this race, we seek to draw national and international attention of well-wishers keen on assisting them," Hassan said.

Laikipia Trade executive Nicholas Biwott, who represented Governor Ndiritu Muriithi at the function, said there was a need to embrace persons living with disability through increased awareness such as involving them in sports.