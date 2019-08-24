Former Macadamia accountant accused of stealing

A former senior accountant at a Macadamia nuts factory was on Thursday arraigned in Embu on charges of stealing more than Sh410,000 from his former employer.

Patrick Kinyua allegedly stole from Jumbo Nuts Limited Sh343,460 between May 26, 2017 and October 20 last year.

The court heard that with others not before court, he on diverse dates between January 5 and May 31 last year conspired to defraud the Embu based nuts processor Sh66,900.

Kinyua, who joined the company on June, 2017, as the payroll administrator and was the third in command after the managing director and the general manager, would allegedly make changes in the payroll to defraud the company.

His activities were discovered in November, 2018, and his employer reported to the anti-fraud banking unit who embarked on investigations and later arrested him.

Kinyua denied the offences before Embu Senior Resident Magistrate Tony Kwambai and was released on a bail of Sh200,000.

The case will be heard on November 12.