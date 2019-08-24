Crooks impersonate 'bribe-taking' Machakos officials

Two men have been arrested for allegedly impersonating Machakos county government officials and extorting residents.

Stancilas Mbaluka, 41, and Paul Mutunga, 33, were arrested by the public at Drumvale in Muthwani ward, Mavoko subcounty, on Thursday.

Residents claim they found them attempting to extort one of their neighbours who was constructing a wall around his land.

“This is the second time these people came terrorising residents,” a resident confided for fear of reprisal.

He said the person who was erecting the wall became suspicious since the same people had visited his premises earlier and demanded to be shown plan approvals.

“He alerted the neighbours who demanded that the duo introduces themselves, they also demanded to see their worksheets.”

The residents suspect the two had been sacked from service by the county government.

The two were handed over to Kamulu police station in Nairobi because the Kamulu police post in Joska, Machakos, lacked holding cells.

Police at the station took the suspects to Athi River police station where they spent the night.

Athi River subcounty police commander Samwel Mukuusi said police were investigating circumstances leading to the uo’s arrest.

“We shall invite those who raised complaints about the two [to make statements],” Mukuusi told the Star on Friday.

Mukuusi said police recovered a private car with registration plates GKB788H in which the two were riding.

It is not clear whether the vehicle belongs to the county government and how the suspects got access to it.

Police said documents found in the suspects’ possession show that the job card held by Mbaluka belongs to the county Department of Decentralised Units.

They indicate that Mbaluka works as a county inspectorate officer.

Mutunga’s documents show that he works as the head of security at Machakos Hospital.

