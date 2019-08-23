Woman in Gulf jobs scam released on bond

A woman accused of conning people with a promise of getting them jobs in the Middle East has been released on Sh50,000 cash bail.

Shuneka Ali was slapped with five charges of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to section 313 of the penal code between May 1 and July.

She pleaded not guilty before Mombasa principal magistrate Edgar Kagoni on Thursday.

Court documents showed that Ali defrauded Swafia Swafi Sh8,000 by pretending to issue her with a free visa and secure her job in Saudi Arabia.

Ali is also accused of defrauding Charo Goan Mtego, Hassan Salim, Zainabu Swaleh and Mohammad Adbisomad a similar amount of cash in Mombasa CBD.

Through her lawyer, Ali said she was willing to refund the five the money she received.

She urged the court to release her on reasonable bond terms to facilitate an out-of-court settlement on the matter.

She was granted 14 days to refund the cash and bring a report on September 5.

However, another complainant disrupted court proceedings claiming foul play by the prosecution.

The complainant alleged that the charge sheet had been altered and that Ali had conned more than 70 people.

But Kagoni directed other complainants to record statements with the police so that more charges can be included in the charge sheet.

“We will only deal with what has been brought to court,” Kagoni said.

Ali surrendered to the police on Wednesday after a group of people claiming to have been conned by her went to report the matter at Urban Police Station in Mombasa.