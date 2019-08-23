Woman 'drugged' eggs to steal Sh427,000 items — court told

Scrambled eggs taste good after a night of drinking — but not if they're laced with a sedative.

A night of fun ended in the loss of items worth Sh427,700 to three women picked up by three men for a night of fun in a Nairobi pub.

It was the second time in less than two weeks that a Nairobi court heard that a man picked up three women in a bar, was drugged and ended Sh450,000 poorer.

But this time, it was eggs, not a drink, that was 'drugged' and a gun was not involved.

In the latest case, Alice Njeri Kibathi was accused on Thursday of stealing from the three men after serving two of them scrambled eggs containing a suspected sedative. The third man had already passed out.

The other two women were not in the Madarakalaw courts or named in documents.

Court documents said that on June 2, Njeri stole mobile phones, tablets, a power bank, jewellery, money and costly perfume belonging to Isaiah Kinyua Kagotho, Brian Kirume and Nelson Kungu Njoroge.

The court heard that the three men were drinking in a Nairobi pub and asked a staff member to invite three women over to their table.

After some time, they all left. One complainant is said to have felt hungry and requested their guests to prepare egg at his house.

Minutes later, Kagotho and Kirume were served scrambled eggs. Njoroge had been left sleeping in the car.

After consuming the eggs, police said the complainants lost consciousness. Njeri and her two accomplices then swiped the items, the court heard.

Later on, Njoroge woke up in a locked car. The women were nowhere to be found.

Njeri was tracked and arrested using one of the gadgets with a tracking system.

She denied the charges and was released on Sh200,000 bond.

The matter will be heard on September 11.

