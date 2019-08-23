State to redevelop Kasarani stadium to accommodate all sports - Uhuru

• He challenged the motocross team to be good ambassadors of the country in Zimbabwe by competing fairly.

• Uhuru also urged parents to support their children in pursuing their dream careers and developing their talents.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
23 August 2019 - 16:37
President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani to preside over the closing ceremony of the 12th edition of the East African Community Military Games and Cultural Event on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Image: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said his government will redevelop Kasarani stadium to enable it to host all sports disciplines.

Uhuru spoke on Friday at Kasarani stadium when he presided over the closing ceremony of the 12th edition of the East African Community Military Games and Cultural Event.

"As a government, we want to create facilities that nurture the talents that we have in all the different sports disciplines," Uhuru said.

 "So at Kasarani, just as much as we have developed the closed stage for Safari Rally, just as much as we are developing our football stadium, athletics, basketball and netball, we will also set aside an area for motocross,” he added.

The President dismissed claims that the government is biased when it comes to supporting sports.

"Ours is to encourage not to demotivate. That is why I say forget the naysayers. You have done a wonderful thing supporting these children to participate in the motocross championships. It is about time you also received a helping hand to ensure they move to the next level,” Uhuru said.

He challenged the motocross team to be good ambassadors of the country in Zimbabwe by competing fairly.

“So long as you play fair, so long as you play clean, so long as you maintain the dignity of your country, whether you win or not, that is not important. You will have done your best and you will have made your country proud. If you come back with a cup, that is a bonus,”he said.

Uhuru also urged parents to support their children in pursuing their dream careers and developing their talents instead of forcing them to pursue fields that they are not interested in.

“Ours, as parents, is to try and get the best of what our children can be and do everything that we can to encourage them,” he added.

