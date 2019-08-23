Raila to unveil ODM Kibra MP candidates on Sunday at Kamukunji

ODM leader Raila Odinga will unveil candidates who will be seeking the party's ticket to run for Kibra MP during the by-election.

Raila will unveil candidates in a public rally which will be held at Kamukunji grounds, Kibra on Sunday.

The seat fell vacant when Ken Okoth succumbed to cancer at the age of 41 on July 26.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission said on Monday 19 that the by election will be held on November 7.

The electoral body also announced that campaign period for the by-elections shall commence on September 9 and run until November 4.

Kibra seat has attracted various candidates interested in replacing Okoth.

Okoth's younger brother Imran has emerged as the front-runner in the race for the ODM ticket with the support fromthe family.

During a memorial service for Okoth at Moi Girls Secondary School, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja hinted Jubilee will back ODM’s pick.

Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party said it will not sponsor a candidate to contest the seat.

There was rumours that former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro is eyeing the seat alongside Irshad Sumra who was defeated in Embakasi South early this year.

Global humanitarian award winner Kennedy Odede is also said to be eyeing the seat and there are those who think Edwin Sifuna, the ODM secretary general, may throw his heart in.