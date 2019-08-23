PS ejected for 'taking House team casually'

A parliamentary committee on Thursday kicked out Industrialisation PS Betty Maina, accusing her of taking Parliament casually.

The Public Accounts Committee chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi adjourned and gave the PS time to go and prepare responses to issues raised by Auditor General Edward Ouko on the department’s expenditure.

The oversight committee sought answers on the queries raised in 2016-17 audit.

Trouble started when Maina told the committee that she could not tell why the department failed to submit crucial documents to the auditors because she was not the principal secretary by the time of the audit.

MPs wanted to know why the crucial documents were readily submitted months after the audit.

“If documents were really there and were not submitted, are those documents really genuine or might they have been doctored and then submitted?” Eseli Simiyu (Tongaren) asked.

The MPs refused to accept Maina's explanation and accused her attempting to evade the question.

The documents she tabled before the committee indicated that she was indeed the one who signed the 2016-17 financial statements.

MPs Wandayi, Eseli and Tom Kajwang’ (Ruaraka) accused the PS of taking the committee casually.

“On the circumstances, it would not be right to continue with this interaction. Go back and come when you are adequately prepared,” Wandayi ruled, adjourning the session.

Ouko had in his report red-flagged Sh115,863,748 pending bills whose status the department could not explain.

“In the absence of any reconciliation, it has not been possible to ascertain the accuracy and validity of pending bills as at June 30, 2017,” the report read.

The auditor also questioned Sh157,972,498 the ministry used to purchase specialised plant, equipment and machinery but lacked supporting payment vouchers.

