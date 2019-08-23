Protesters disrupt Maraga meeting over drugs

• Protesters claim corrupt judges are being protected themselves protect drug lords.
• CJ Maraga went outside to listen to demonstrators.
Dozens of protesters gathered outside a meeting of top judges, lawyers and judicial officers on Thursday, claiming judges are corrupt and protect drug lords.
The meeting chaired by Supreme Court CJ David Maraga focussed on handling drug-related cases.
He went outside to listen to them, hoping they had a memorandum and specifics. Maraga said detectives should report any magistrates or judges they suspect of corruption.
Protesters at the Sarova Whitesands in Mombasa carried placards and tree branches. Some rode motorcycles chanted, "Haki Yetu" ("Our Rights") before they were dispersed by hotel management and police.
They claimed corrupt judges are being protected. They accused the Judiciary of protecting drug lords and sellers and said some judges in Mombasa are hampering justice.
On August 11, Interior CS Fred Mtiang'i launched the latest drugs crackdown at the Coast and said no one would be spared.
Mombasa is home to the fallen Akasha family’s drugs empire that extended throughout Africa, Europe and the US.
For about 10 minutes, the protesters camped outside the hotel gate at 9am. Maraga himself walked out of the meeting to hear the complaints.
“I wanted to find out whether they have a memorandum or anything they wanted to present. If people at the Coast have an issue, my doors are open,” Maraga later told journalists about the disruption.
Asked about corruption in the Judiciary, Maraga said corruption is everywhere.
“The issue of corruption is not something I have ever denied,” he said.
The CS said prosecuting drug-related cases involves the entire justice system and conviction relies of evidence produced in court.
“If there is no evidence, what do you expect us to do? We would not be a Judiciary if we were to convict anybody without evidence,” he added.
The Judiciary has been on the spot over convictions of bhang peddlers while the big fish go free. The region grapples with heroin and cocaine trafficking involving foreigners and known business people.
The protesters asked how the prosecutions of the Baktash and Ibrahim Akasha happened so fast in the US though drugs cases drag on in Kenyan courts for years.
One poster bore the words: “Mwala Hongo, Mwaachilia Walaguzi,” which loosely translates “You are taking bribes and free drug traffickers.”
The protesters took many people by surprise.
“We have asked ourselves who these people are. We don't know but it's the right of anybody to demonstrate on any issue of concern to them," Maraga said.
(Edited by V. Graham)