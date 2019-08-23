Protesters disrupt Maraga meeting over drugs

Dozens of protesters gathered outside a meeting of top judges, lawyers and judicial officers on Thursday, claiming judges are corrupt and protect drug lords.

The meeting chaired by Supreme Court CJ David Maraga focussed on handling drug-related cases.

He went outside to listen to them, hoping they had a memorandum and specifics. Maraga said detectives should report any magistrates or judges they suspect of corruption.

Protesters at the Sarova Whitesands in Mombasa carried placards and tree branches. Some rode motorcycles chanted, "Haki Yetu" ("Our Rights") before they were dispersed by hotel management and police.

They claimed corrupt judges are being protected. They accused the Judiciary of protecting drug lords and sellers and said some judges in Mombasa are hampering justice.