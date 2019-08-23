Pregnant schoolgirls must name boyfriends - report

The proposed guidelines titled 'National Guidelines for School Re-entry in Basic Education' seek to ensure that all those who drop out of school for various reasons are smoothly admitted upon their return.

Also to benefit are learners living with HIV-Aids, those who have suffered gender-based violence, traumatic cultural practices such as FGM, child labour and child trafficking.

Guidelines also cover learners with special needs and disability, those who have suffered drug and substance abuse and those with mental health issues.

During last year’s KCPE and KCSE examinations, it emerged that a significant number of girls were taking their examinations while pregnant or shortly after giving birth.

This raised the alarm about the rise of teenage pregnancies, prompting the Education Ministry to take action.

The then Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed initiated the process to develop guidelines to protect young girls from sexual offences.

Upon learning that a girl is pregnant, the headteacher would have been required to notify the parent of the child.

Under the new guidelines, the schools, learners and parents will sign a commitment letter as proof to help the child return to school.

The policy also requires teachers and employers to take action against teachers found to have made learners pregnant.

Teachers Service Commission statistics reveal that in the last eight years, 1,077 teachers have been sacked for having sexual relations with students.

To address discrimination that might arise from the pregnancy, the ministry allows learners to transfer to different schools after delivery.

“Should the learner seek a transfer from the institutions where they previously schooled, then the headteacher through the director of education at the sub-county level will assist the learner to gain admission in another school,” the guidelines say.

The pregnant learner will also be placed into a guidance and counselling programme.

“A pregnant learner shall be allowed to remain in school for as long as possible, after which she should take leave, give birth and return to school after six months or at the beginning of the next school year,” the document reads.

In the case of learners living with HIV, the guidelines stipulate institutions keep their medical records confidential and provide the required medical assistance to the learner.

“Learners living with HIV shall not be discriminated against and shall continue with schooling without hindrance until they complete their education,” the document reads.