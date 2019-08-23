Moi University ordered to pay students Sh50,000

Thirteen Moi University students whose names were omitted from the graduation list had the last laugh after the High Court awarded them Sh50,000 in damages.

The students argued that despite having fully paid their fees and handed in their projects by the set deadline, their names were not included in the graduation list for Thursday.

The students were supposed to have graduated in December 2018 but a lecturers' strike made them wait longer.

High Court judge John Mativo said their exclusion was discriminatory and violated their rights to non-discrimination, dignity, freedom from psychological torture and fair administrative action.

“I hereby issue orders granting each of the petitioners an award of Sh50,000 as nominal damages for the infringement of their rights under Articles 27,28,29(d)as read with 47 of the Constitution,” Mativo said.

The university was ordered to include the students in the next graduation list within 90 days and file a written report to the court on the progress made in compliance with the orders.