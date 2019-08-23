Man charged with cyber crime at Family Bank

A man has been arraigned for infringing the information security measures of Family Bank.

Geoffrey Oduor Ojow AKA Jojo Odukuzi is charged with unauthorised access to computer data contrary to the law.

The court heard that on diverse dates between November 1 last year and January 20, Ojow willfully and unlawfully remotely accessed Family Bank network systems.

In a second count, Ojow is accused of gaining access to the bank's systems with an intent of stealing from the bank.

Through his lawyer, the accused asked for lenient bail terms as he has several other concurrent matters in court.

He further stated that he needed to be out of custody to take care of his children.

He denied charges before Milimani magistrate Zainab Abdul and released on Sh300,000 bail and Sh500,000 bond.

The case will be heard on September 26.

