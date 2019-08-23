Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja released on Sh10 million cash bail

Keroche Breweries Directors Tabitha Karanja and her husband have been released on bail.

Tabitha who is the CEO of the company has been released on Sh10 million bail or an alternative Sh5 million bond.

Her husband Joseph Karanja was released on a bond of Sh1 million or in the alternative Sh2 million bail.

Their company was ordered to deposit Sh15 million cash bail to the court.

They were released and given seven days to post their bail failure to which they will be arrested, other than Mr Karanja.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi in a brief ruling said that Mr Karanja, 71, is a senior citizen and its required that he receives proper care.

"In order not to curtail his ability to get the medical care he needs, he will be granted fair bail terms," Andayi said.

The matter to be mentioned on September 2 with the pre-trial set for September 24.

The case will be heard by Magistrate Martha Mutuku