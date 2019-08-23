Jirongo released on Sh200,000 bail

Former presidential candidate Cyrus Jirongo was on Thursday released on a Sh200,000 cash bail for giving false information linking the son of former President Daniel Moi to a Sh50 million land fraud case.

Jirongo was charged with giving false information to a person employed in the public service contrary to the law.

The former lawmaker allegedly informed a police officer at the DCI headquarters Nairobi that he had completed payment of Sh7 million to Jonathan Moi for purchase of Soy Developers Limited.

The case will be mentioned on September 11.

According to court papers, the information was uttered with the intention of causing the arrest of Jonathan Moi as an accomplice in the alleged fraudulent purchase of the property.

Jirongo, who is also charged with obtaining execution of security by false pretenses, is said to have induced Post Bank Credit Limited to accept bank charge registered in the name Soy Developers Limited.

In a different count, he is accused of making a false document, a bank charge purported to have been signed by Sammy Boit Kogo.

In September last year, Jirongo was apprehended for allegedly failing to pay Sh20 million owed to businessman Brian Yongo.

In 2017, the ex-legislator was declared bankrupt after a High Court judge Olga Sewe found that he was unable to service his debt.