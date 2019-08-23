THEFT

Five suspects arrested in Murang'a for stealing 2550L of Tar

In Summary

• Police recovered over 2550 liters of tar which were parked in 13 drums. The recovered items will be used as exhibits.

• The five are Samuel Mbugua,  James Muthoka, Meshack Wafula, Moris Wambua and Simon Irungu. 

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
23 August 2019 - 13:22
The five stole from S.S. MEHTA and SONS LTD Site and are in police custody waiting to be arraigned.
The five stole from S.S. MEHTA and SONS LTD Site and are in police custody waiting to be arraigned.
Image: /THE STAR

Police on Thursday night arrested five suspects in Kigumo, Murang'a for stealing from a construction company.

The five stole from S.S. MEHTA and SONS LTD site and are in police custody waiting to be arraigned.

Police recovered over 2,550 litres of tar which were packed in 13 drums. The recovered items will be used as exhibits.

 
 
 

Police also seized an Isuzu lorry which was being used in the theft.

The five are Samuel Mbugua,  James Muthoka, Meshack Wafula, Moris Wambua and Simon Irungu.

Police are hunting for a sixth suspect who was a casual worker at the site.

They were arrested following a 'Theft-in-Progress' report by the Company Administrator.

The arrest comes barely a month after DCI detectives arrested two suspects in Machakos found siphoning fuel from a drilled pipeline in Kathangaita, Machakos.

The underground pipeline was concealed in a 50 x 50 plot fenced using iron sheets.

More:

Trader charged with theft of Sh18m video camera

Owner tables receipt showing he bought the camera from a South African firm
News
2 weeks ago

DCI detectives nab suspects stealing fuel in Machakos

DCI arrested two suspects found siphoning fuel in Machakos.
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
23 August 2019 - 13:22

Most Popular

  1. Streets, apps and brothels: 'Illegal' sex work booming
    1d ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    10h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Your Friday Breakfast Briefing
    9h ago Breakfast Briefing

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Chess prodigies chase elusive dreams
    8h ago Big Read

Latest Videos