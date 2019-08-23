Five suspects arrested in Murang'a for stealing 2550L of Tar

Police on Thursday night arrested five suspects in Kigumo, Murang'a for stealing from a construction company.

The five stole from S.S. MEHTA and SONS LTD site and are in police custody waiting to be arraigned.

Police recovered over 2,550 litres of tar which were packed in 13 drums. The recovered items will be used as exhibits.

Police also seized an Isuzu lorry which was being used in the theft.

The five are Samuel Mbugua, James Muthoka, Meshack Wafula, Moris Wambua and Simon Irungu.

Police are hunting for a sixth suspect who was a casual worker at the site.

They were arrested following a 'Theft-in-Progress' report by the Company Administrator.

The arrest comes barely a month after DCI detectives arrested two suspects in Machakos found siphoning fuel from a drilled pipeline in Kathangaita, Machakos.

The underground pipeline was concealed in a 50 x 50 plot fenced using iron sheets.