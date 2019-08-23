Encroachers on water sources to be punished — Matiang'i

Kenya faces serious environmental threats and those encroaching on water sources will be punished, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has promised.

“Let us be very honest. This is one area where we have been suffering because of indiscipline. There is no other reason," Matiang'i said on Wednesday in Embu.

The shortage could get worse if the management of waterways is not improved, Matiang'i said at the opening of the Water and Sanitation games in Embu. The games run through Friday. He was accompanied by his Water counterpart Simon Chelugui.

“The Water and Environment ministries are mapping and looking into waterways and areas where people have deliberately polluted. As as soon as they finish and give us the framework to enforce, we will enforce it without fear or favour,” the CS said.

He told those who have occupied waterways and those discharging effluent into rivers not to wait for him to act but start leaving. When the deadline is given, "I will enforce it without second-guessing."

He said Kenyans should stop making excuses for not protecting the environment.

“What kind of money do you need to sweep your house? Or where you live?" the CS asked.