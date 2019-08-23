Encroachers on water sources to be punished — Matiang'i

• Mapping of polluted waterways underway, punishment to follow.
Kenya faces serious environmental threats and those encroaching on water sources will be punished, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has promised.
“Let us be very honest. This is one area where we have been suffering because of indiscipline. There is no other reason," Matiang'i said on Wednesday in Embu.
The shortage could get worse if the management of waterways is not improved, Matiang'i said at the opening of the Water and Sanitation games in Embu. The games run through Friday. He was accompanied by his Water counterpart Simon Chelugui.
“The Water and Environment ministries are mapping and looking into waterways and areas where people have deliberately polluted. As as soon as they finish and give us the framework to enforce, we will enforce it without fear or favour,” the CS said.
He told those who have occupied waterways and those discharging effluent into rivers not to wait for him to act but start leaving. When the deadline is given, "I will enforce it without second-guessing."
He said Kenyans should stop making excuses for not protecting the environment.
“What kind of money do you need to sweep your house? Or where you live?" the CS asked.
There is no other reason and we should not lie to each other. We are just undisciplinedInterior CS Fred Matiang'i
The Cabinet Secretary also ordered the closure of all bars by 5pm on Saturday during the population and housing census. He asked asking chiefs and the security teams countrywide to enforce the directive.
Closure will ensure everyone is counted to enable the government plan development properly, he said.
The CS ordered international organisations interested in monitoring the census to seek permission from county commissioners who will issue cards to them. "Anybody without the card won’t be allowed to monitor the exercise.," he said.
Matiang'i dismissed complaints that enumerators were strangers to residents, saying they were recruited from their sublocations and thus know the areas well.
All security officers have been recalled to provide security during the count.
Chelugui assured Embu residents that the national government is working on three mega dams — Thambana, Kamumu and Rupingazi — which have stalled for years and which the residents have been complaining about.
Water CS Chelugui said Sh2.4 billion has been availed through the Japan International Cooperation Agency to enhance water services and sanitation in Embu town and move sewerage ponds 10km from settlement areas.
Chelugui also warned against water pollution and deplored the outbreak of diseases like cholera in Nairobi, Garissa Wajir and Kisumu. "The government will be harsh on perpetrators," he said.
He condemned theft of non-revenue water, saying it costs the government about Sh7 billion annually.
