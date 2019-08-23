Elephants,Giraffes vote splits African states in Geneva

The ongoing Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) on Thursday upheld the ban on trade ivory despite huge pressure from four Southern Africa countries.

Botswana made a last-minute proposal for the sale of tonnes of stockpiled ivory at the 183rd CITES summit.

“Africa is not one country, and our wildlife approaches will never be the same. We are being held hostage by the global ban on ivory sales,” said a delegate from the country.

However, Kenya opposed this position saying two experiments on the same had failed and only lead to an increase in poaching.

Subsequently, the new sale proposal was soundly defeated by 101 countries voting against it compared to 23 who supported the proposal.

Gabon made a last minute counter-proposal aimed at ending all international trade in elephants saying if parties don’t act now it is quite possible the future generation will have no opportunity to see elephants.

Kenya and Gabon's position angered the Southern Africa nations who termed the move 'ridiculous.'

While their proposal was eventually defeated 67 to 51, leaving a stalemate, South Africa declared that the decision was “affronted.”