Egg harvesting crucial in Saving the Nothern White rhino species

On Thursday, a group of scientists and conservationists successfully harvested 10 eggs from the two remaining northern white rhinos.

The scientists carried out the egg harvesting at the Ol Pejeta conservancy.

The eggs were harvested from the two rhinos Najin and Fatu.

A statement from the conservancy read: "Najin and Fatu are the last two northern white rhino in the world, both of them female. Sadly, neither of them are able to carry a pregnancy, but a groundbreaking procedure carried out yesterday means they still have the chance to mother the next generation of northern white rhinos, and that there is very real hope for the future of this species."

Authorities said while Najin and Fatu were under general anesthetic, a team of vets successfully harvested eggs from the females, in an operation that has never been attempted in this species before.

According to the conservancy, the eggs will now be artificially inseminated with frozen sperm from a northern white rhino bull, and in the future, the embryo will be transferred to a southern white rhino surrogate mother.