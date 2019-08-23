SAVING THE NORTHERN WHITE RHINO

Egg harvesting crucial in Saving the Nothern White rhino species

Harvesting eggs from northern white rhinos a step closer in restoring its numbers.

In Summary

• Authorities said while  Najin and Fatu were under general anesthetic, a team of vets successfully harvested eggs from the females, in an operation that has never been attempted in this species before.

•The eggs were harvested from the two rhinos Najin and  Fatu.

by ABDI RIZACK Radar Journalist
News
23 August 2019 - 12:13
A group of scientists and conservationists when they successfully harvested eggs from the two female rhinos.
A group of scientists and conservationists when they successfully harvested eggs from the two female rhinos.
Image: /OL PEJETA CONSERVANCY

On Thursday, a group of scientists and conservationists successfully harvested 10 eggs from the two remaining northern white rhinos.

The scientists carried out the egg harvesting at the Ol Pejeta conservancy.

The eggs were harvested from the two rhinos Najin and  Fatu.

A statement from the conservancy read: "Najin and Fatu are the last two northern white rhino in the world, both of them female. Sadly, neither of them are able to carry a pregnancy, but a groundbreaking procedure carried out yesterday means they still have the chance to mother the next generation of northern white rhinos, and that there is very real hope for the future of this species."

Authorities said while  Najin and Fatu were under general anesthetic, a team of vets successfully harvested eggs from the females, in an operation that has never been attempted in this species before.

According to the conservancy, the eggs will now be artificially inseminated with frozen sperm from a northern white rhino bull, and in the future, the embryo will be transferred to a southern white rhino surrogate mother. 

"On the one hand Ol Pejeta is saddened that we are now down to the last two northern white rhinos on the planet, a testament to the profligate way the human race continues to interact with the natural world around us," Richard Vigne, Managing Director of Ol Pejeta remarked.

"However, we are also immensely proud to be part of the groundbreaking work which is now being deployed to rescue this species."

He says they hope it signals the start of an era where humans finally start to understand that proper stewardship of the environment is not a luxury but a necessity.

In March 2018, the world's last standing male northern white rhino, died aged 45 years.

MORE:

Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, dies at 45

Sudan, the world's last standing male northern white rhino, is dead at the age of 45 years. "It is with great sadness that Ol Pejeta Conservancy ...
News
1 year ago

Bleak future for Sudan, the last male northern white rhino on the planet

The last male northern white rhino on the planet, christened Sudan, is showing signs of deteriorating health, Ol Pejeta conservationists said on ...
News
1 year ago

Health of Sudan, last male northern white rhino, improves slightly

The world's last surviving male northern white rhino has rallied slightly, days after his carers said his future was "not looking bright".Sudan, who ...
News
1 year ago

Male northern white rhino gets 24-hour security

The world’s last male Northern White Rhino has been placed under 24-hour armed security. The rhino, named Sudan, is stationed at Ol Pejeta ...
Sasa
4 years ago

Maasai host games in honour of last male northern white rhino

Under the gaze of the last male northern white rhino, a group of Maasai warriors in Kenya went into bat for the threatened species, wearing ...
News
2 years ago

Horny male seeks mate: Kenya's last northern white rhino joins Tinder

Like many guys using the Tinder dating app, Sudan loves the outdoors and travels widely. The catch: he's the world's last male white northern rhino ...
News
2 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ABDI RIZACK Radar Journalist
News
23 August 2019 - 12:13

Most Popular

  1. Streets, apps and brothels: 'Illegal' sex work booming
    1d ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    8h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Your Friday Breakfast Briefing
    7h ago Breakfast Briefing

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. China buys US soybeans after declaring ban
    18h ago World

Latest Videos